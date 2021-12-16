Mirella is disgusted with Dynho and Sthe, and quips: ‘May they be happy’ – Entertainment

MC Mirella mocked the participation of ex-husband Dynho Alves and influencer Sthe Matos in Live of Eliminated, this Wednesday afternoon (15), on digital platforms gives Record TV. Through live on social networks, the singer criticized the behavior of former participants inside the reality show The Farm 13.

“Look at the face she makes? I’m in love? I’m crazy, right? You haven’t seen me crazy yet. A person you just met? On the other side, someone who’s been with you for years. And the consideration went where ?There’s nothing to explain. That’s the truth. Nobody apologized […] May they be happy,” said the famous woman.

The funkeira also lost patience during the broadcast. “I just want to stay home. I hate it. I’m really nervous. I’m glad they already know. I woke up jumping out of bed. I’ve been calm so far. Dynho knows what I’m like. Besides doing all this bullshit, he doesn’t even do it. to defend myself,” he completed.

‘Live of the Eliminated’

Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos participated in the Live of Eliminated, this Wednesday afternoon (15), on the digital platforms of Record TV. ex-pawns, which were the last ones removed from The Farm 13, commented on the controversy on the reality show. The two were single during the confinement period because of the negative repercussions of the rapprochement within the program.

“I am very sad to know that the public saw it that way. I was very sad with this interpretation by the public of our friendship inside. People see things that are not logical. In my head, with cameras there, I wouldn’t try to do anything something wrong. Out here, I’m married, I was married, I don’t know, I’ll do it, imagine. I was very saddened by this interpretation by the public,” stated Dynho.

Sthe was keen to emphasize that the perception within the program is different and, because of that, he did not imagine that the public could interpret the relationship with the dancer in a negative way. “What we lived there was totally different. Right at the beginning, when I got there, Dynho was someone I really liked. Because we have similar life stories, and everything else. What we talked most about was about child, relationship, where we came from”, completed the influencer.

Mirella announces separation from Dynho

MC Mirella ended his marriage to Dynho Alves on November 16th. Through social networks, at the time, the funkeira showed that the relationship between the dancer and the influencer, which generated controversy and divided opinions in The farm, was the reason for the separation.

“Out of respect for all those who accompany me on a daily basis, and who participate together in my good and bad moments, I would like to clarify that Dynho decided to take on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even ‘ fraternal’, as he himself mentioned. But it is worth mentioning that, in addition to the public, there is the family, the fans and I, Mirella herself”, posted the famous woman.