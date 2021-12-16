mother breastfeeds baby when it’s time to say “yes” at the altar

For an important event like a wedding, details are essential and responsible for making the big day unforgettable. Synchronizing the entrance to the church with the music, the declaration of vows and the rehearsals of the ceremony, all of this is thought out and rethought by the newlyweds. Even so, at the right time, planning can go out of the way. That’s what happened to Bárbara Ceresa and her fiance, Vítor Craveiro, who got married last Sunday (12/12).

While the lovebirds’ ceremony was taking place, Felippo, the couple’s son, began to show signs of discomfort in his grandmother’s lap. Babi had no doubts, took the baby for herself and began to nurse him while the pair took their wedding vows.

See the sequence of photographic records made by Renata Souza and Hugo Moreira:

Babi&Vitor-wedding Barbara Ceresa with little FelippoRenata Souza and Hugo Moreira/Material given to Metrópoles Babi&Vitor-wedding Wedding took place in Punta CanaRenata Souza and Hugo Moreira/Material given to Metrópoles Babi&Vitor-wedding Baby asked for the mother’s lap while the father pronounced the vowsRenata Souza and Hugo Moreira/Material given to Metrópoles Babi&Vitor-wedding Baby came out in photos that show a couple at the altarRenata Souza and Hugo Moreira/Material given to Metrópoles Babi&Vitor-wedding For mother, this left an even more special moment.Renata Souza and Hugo Moreira/Material given to Metrópoles Babi&Vitor-wedding Barbara Ceresa and Vítor Craveiro are parents of two childrenRenata Souza and Hugo Moreira/Material given to Metrópoles 0

“Felippo was on my mother’s lap in the first row and it was the German’s votes. [o noivo], I started to listen and saw that he was in agony in my mother’s lap, a little tearful. Any mother doesn’t like to see her child crying, and the chest is always warm”, says Babi Ceresa.

When the bride took the little one in her lap, he already tried to look for the mother’s chest. “My dress allowed me to take the breast out to breastfeed and I did it while Vitor was saying his vows, and it was very special. It will be very nice later on, when he is older, to see that his mother nursed him during his vows. I believe this seals this love even more”, he celebrated.

Babi Ceresa and Vítor Craveiro formalize union on Punta Cana beach

See the post of the groom’s Instagram wedding video:

beach wedding

Singer Babi Ceresa and Vitor Craveiro got married in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. A structure was set up by the sea, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, to receive the bride and groom and guests. Celebrated by the bride’s brother, Bruno Ceresa, the ceremony enchanted everyone.

Later, a lively party on the hotel terrace continued the meeting. A delicious dinner and lots of good music also stirred up the celebration.