Mouse offends PT deputy and says he would like to ‘get a machine gun’

The presenter Carlos Roberto Massa, known as Ratinho, said he would like to “take a machine gun” when he mentioned federal deputy Natália Bonavides (PT-RN) in a radio program FM mass, this Wednesday 15.

At the time, Ratinho criticized the PT’s performance in the Chamber of Deputies.

“We had to eliminate these crazy people. Can’t you get a machine gun?“, fired the presenter, who has already received criticism from activists for statements of apology for the military dictatorship.

Ratinho was commenting on a bill presented by Natália Bonavides on December 11, which proposes modifying the terms of the declaration made in the celebration of a civil marriage.

In PL 4.004/2021, the PT claims that the marriage declarations do not refer to the gender of the couples, to avoid embarrassment to people in the LGBTQIA+ community and ensure equal treatment.

Currently, Article 1.535 of the Civil Code, which deals with the celebration of marriage, mentions the expression “husband and wife” in the terms that must be used in the declaration. According to the proposal of the parliamentarian, the president of the act should only write: “I declare the marriage signed”.

When speaking about the project, Ratinho made offensive statements to the deputy.

“Oh, Natalia, don’t you have what to do? Go wash clothes, sew your husband’s box, his underwear, because that’s stupid, wanting to change that kind of thing”, said the presenter. “So much important, the country needs so much, this imbecile comes to do this kind of thing.”

One of the members of the program also mentioned a supposed bill that the parliamentarian would have presented earlier, which would deal with the removal of the terms “father” and “mother” from birth certificates.

The report, however, was unable to locate the story cited in the Chamber’s database. searched for capital letter, Natalia Bonavides said that it is about fake news and that he never presented this proposal.

The PT member stated that she will file a civil and criminal action against Ratinho, in addition to filing a representation with the Federal Public Ministry due to the use of a public concession to publicize the offenses.

On social networks, the deputy protested against the presenter.

“The presenter Ratinho suggested that I be machine-gunned, in a program seen by thousands of people. Inciting murder is a crime! It puts my life and my physical integrity at risk. Mouse even told me to wash my husband’s underwear,” he wrote.

These cowardly threats and attacks will not go unpunished. The presenter used a public concession to commit a crime. We will sue him in court, including criminally. — Natália Bonavides (@natbonavides) December 15, 2021