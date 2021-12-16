Mouse suggests eliminating PT deputy using a “machine gun”

Presenter Carlos Roberto Massa, better known as Ratinho, suggested this Wednesday (12/15), that a federal deputy from the Workers’ Party (PT) be “eliminated” with the use of a “machine gun”. The target was Congresswoman Natália Bonavides, elected by Rio Grande do Norte.

The statement was given during the broadcast of the program Turma do Ratinho, shown on Massa FM – a Brazilian radio network based in Curitiba (PR) – after a collaborator said that Bonavides would be the author of a project that suggested removing the words “father” and “mother” from birth certificates. The deputy denies the announcer and said that she has never presented an article on this topic.

The full content can be accessed on this link, from 26’21”.

“Natália, you don’t have what to do, do you? Don’t you have what to do, my daughter? Go wash your husband’s box, his underwear, because that’s stupid to want to change that kind of thing. I had to eliminate these crazy ones… You can’t get a machine gun, right?”, said the presenter when releasing the photo of the congresswoman.

On Twitter, Bonavides reacted to Ratinho’s speech and said that he will take the appropriate legal measures for putting the physical integrity of the parliamentarian at risk.

“These cowardly threats and attacks will not go unpunished. The presenter used a public concession to commit a crime. We are going to sue him in court, including criminally,” he said.

See the publication: