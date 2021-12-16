MPF Accuses Federal Government of Omission and Calls for Compensation for Covid-19 Families and Victims | Federal District

The Federal Public Ministry in the Federal District (MPF-DF) filed a lawsuit asking the Union to pay compensation to the families and victims of Covid-19. In the public civil action, the agency claims that the federal government acted in a “missing and unjustified manner in the timely acquisition of vaccines and in carrying out information and educational campaigns”.

The agency requests payment of indemnity for moral and material damages in the amount of BRL 100 thousand to relatives of the dead, and of BRL 50 thousand for survivors with severe sequelae. It also asks the government to map and formulate public policy to assist “Covid Longa”, and transfer R$ 1 billion to the Federal Fund for Diffuse Rights, for collective moral damage, to be used in actions, programs or scientific development projects.

The action will be analyzed by the Federal Court in DF. Questioned by g1, the Attorney General of the Union (AGU), which represents the federal government in lawsuits, informed that “the Union has not yet been subpoenaed in that action”.

Until Tuesday (14), Brazil had registered nearly 22.2 million cases of Covid-19, and 617,121 deaths from the disease.

Omissive conduct, illegal actions and fake news

In the document, signed by five prosecutors of the Republic, the MPF also asks for an express statement of apology from the Brazilian government to the families of the victims. According to the agency, the Union should be held responsible for acts committed “willfully and guiltily” by various public agents, in the conduct of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors claim that the Executive was also silent in coordinating the fight against the pandemic, as it is responsible for the Unified Health System (SUS), and in not expanding the number of tests to detect the disease.

He also says that federal managers opted for conducts that made it difficult to control the virus, “such as the illegal and unscientific option in the search for herd immunity and the consequent adoption of the so-called ‘early treatment'”.

“Therefore, the indication of the ‘covid kit’, as an early treatment for covid-19, was absolutely inappropriate, as it lacks scientific evidence that could adequately support the decision of the Union’s managers”, says the document.

The MPF also emphasizes that members of the União government disclosed false and/or mistaken information to the population, mainly on non-pharmacological measures to contain the virus and the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

“In fact, there was no national leadership in the area of ​​health, making information campaigns on TV, radio, internet and print media, with the aim of raising awareness about the need for isolation, distance, the use of masks or support the containment and closure measures of non-essential services decreed by local governments”, say the prosecutors.

“The President of the Republic himself and his Ministers did not comply with measures to contain the virus and acted actively in the dissemination of false information about the pandemic.”

“The responsibility of the Union does not fall directly on the lives and health lost, but on the chance that these individuals would have of not becoming infected and, therefore, of not suffering the harm resulting from the disease”, the action states.