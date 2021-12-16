Murilo Huff celebrates the birthday of Léo, his son with Marília Mendonça: ”I feel alive”

Singer Murilo Huff pays a beautiful tribute to his son Léo, the result of his relationship with Marília Mendonça, who died in November

The little Leo, son of Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021) and Murilo Huff (26) is completing another year of life this Thursday, 16!

The little boy won a beautiful tribute from daddy babão on social networks, during the night.

In his Instagram feed, the singer shared records of several moments with the heir with the eternal Queen of Sofrência, who died on November 5, at 26 years of age, after a plane crash on his way to a concert in Minas Gerais. General.

“Just before you came into the world, a friend told me: ‘when Leo is born, the feeling you will have will be the same as taking your own heart from your chest and holding it in your lap.’ heart runs back and forth today, not for a second and he has the most beautiful smile in the world”, started writing.

“Today it’s not just you who turns two years old, but so do I! It’s been two years since I feel truly alive to have you by my side my son, and even without you understanding, today I thank you for it, and I do appreciate it God for your life and your health. I promise I will take care of you today and always”, completed Murilo in the post caption.

Murilo Huff shows his son meeting Santa Claus

Murilo Huff filled his love feed by showing a cute moment beside his son, Léo. The artist took the little one to meet Santa Claus. “Taking Leozera to meet the good old man”, he said. “He is every day more like Marília”, “He is her face”, “Mummy Marília is proud up there”, were some of the messages from the fans.

Check out:





