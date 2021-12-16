Mutirão for the 3rd dose of those who received D2 until July is extended

The joint effort to apply the booster dose (D3), in Fortaleza, was extended until next Sunday, 19. It is intended for people who received the second dose (D2) of the vaccine against Covid-19 until July 16th. The information was disclosed by the mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto (PDT), in a publication on social networks, this Wednesday, 15th, a date previously scheduled for the closing of activities. The objective of the task force is to accelerate the expansion of vaccination coverage in the Capital.

Also according to the municipal manager, this Thursday, 16, Fortaleza starts the application of the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 brand Janssen. Tomorrow and Friday, the 17th, the City Hall hopes to serve more than 13 thousand people residing in Fortaleza who received the first dose of the immunizing agent at least two months ago. Lists with the names of those scheduled for the two days are now available.

We are also extending the 3rd dose effort to vaccinate those who received the 2nd dose against Covid-19 5 months ago. — Sarto (@sartomayor12) December 15, 2021

In the task force of D3, the target audience will be served from 9 am to 5 pm, at the Events Center, through the Drive-thru and in the reception rooms. The mutirão will receive people without an appointment, even if they have not been summoned before. Since Monday, 13, the joint effort has been receiving people who received the 2nd dose against Covid-19 5 months ago.

