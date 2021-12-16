Myrian Rios defends André Gonçalves: ‘I gave much more as a gift to the children’

Actress Myrian Rios, ex-wife of André Gonçalves and mother of Pedro Arthur, commented on the controversy surrounding the actor and the lack of child support payments to his daughter, Valentina. Myrian defended the ex, saying that he always gave a lot more as a gift to his children, and opined that the Alimony Act should have an addendum.

“I would like to make it clear that, in my opinion, the Alimony Law should be amended. We know that many parents do not pay the pension due to carelessness and irresponsibility. However, we also know that there are cases where parents get sick, unemployed and delinquent. In these cases, I believe that the father, proving that his financial situation is not good and that he is unable to catch up on the outstanding balance, he should not be taken to prison, which will make it difficult for him to be hired and work”, he told in an interview to Quem .

“I would sign a term of commitment, so that when I go back to work, I would be able to catch up on the outstanding balance, without the exaggeration of interest and monetary correction, as is always the case here in Brazil. It becomes a bottomless bag. I can say that whenever André was working, he paid the pension and gave much more than what was agreed as a gift for his children”, completed Myrian. André has been sentenced to prison for owing more than R$500,000 in child support.

