Myrian Rios says that André Gonçalves paid pension and gave in addition

Myrian Rios, mother of Pedro Arthur, middle son of André Gonçalves, said that the actor always paid alimony while he was working.

“I can say that whenever André was working, he paid the pension and gave much more than what was agreed as a gift for his children”, said the actress to Quem.

The comment comes amidst the legal dispute that the artist faces with his daughter Valentina Benini, 18, and journalist Cynthia Benini. Also recently, Manuela Seiblitz, 22, the actor’s eldest daughter, published a hint about paternal abandonment.

Tereza Seiblitz, Manuela’s mother, declared that André hasn’t paid child support for a decade.

“She dropped the charge. She was verbally abused by him. Also, his lawyer was so rude that the mediator ended the session,” the actress said as she responded to a follower on Instagram.

Understand

Last month, André Gonçalves was under house arrest with the use of an ankle bracelet decreed due to non-payment of Valentina’s pension.

Sylvio Guerra, the actor’s lawyer, informed the splash that he has been unemployed since 2016 and, therefore, cannot pay the amount, which reached R$ 350 thousand due to interest.

Cynthia Benini’s defense, in turn, justified the imprisonment decree and stated that André is paid for works and has a company in the field of artistic productions. The law firm also pointed out that “unemployment by itself does not exempt the person responsible from paying child support.”

The artist told the newspaper “O Globo” that he tried to get a loan of R$ 450,000 to pay the alimony payments he owes to his daughters Manuela and Valentina, but a debt with the Revenue prevented the negotiation with the bank.

André also revealed that some friends tried to organize a kitty to help him, but he refused. In addition, he had a proposal as a marketing manager that didn’t materialize either. The actor’s current companion, Danielle winitz, offered to help him pay his overdue child support, but he also declined.

The actor’s lawyer informed the splash that they are awaiting notification from the court and the arrival of the electronic ankle bracelet so that André remains under house arrest. He anticipated that the actor will try to reach an agreement, but that he still cannot reveal which one, as it is a process in secret of justice.

Also to “O Globo”, André Gonçalves said that he will end his career as an actor amidst the controversy.