NASA creates online tool for anyone to monitor asteroids – News

NASA, the American space agency, has launched a website where anyone can see the various asteroids and comets in the Solar System, as well as their orbits and exact locations in space. This is the Eyes on Asteroids interactive experience, which can be accessed through from this link.

With the tool, you can follow the new discoveries made by astronomers in near real time, as it is updated twice a day with the latest data from the JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory).

Some of the thousands of comets and asteroids found annually are considered to be near-Earth objects in astronomical terms (NEOS), but as NASA has repeatedly pointed out, there is nothing to worry about.

One of the features allows the user to track the next five asteroids that will pass close to Earth, and get information such as: estimated size, distance from which they will pass our planet and a live countdown to arrival. The goal is to ward off public panic about headlines that highlight the danger of such approaches.

“We were excited to include this feature as asteroid approaches are often very interesting,” said Jason Craig, a technical producer on JPL’s Visualization Technology Development and Applications team.

“The headlines often describe these approaches as ‘dangerously’ close, but netizens will see, using their eyes, how far away most of these encounters really are,” he added.

The last significant impact of an asteroid against Earth occurred on February 15, 2013, when the object, 17 meters wide, exploded in the air above the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia. Although the incident did not result in any casualties, the shock wave from the explosion shattered windows in six Russian cities and left 1,500 people in need of medical care.

In addition to asteroids and comets, the Internet user can view many NASA missions sent into space to try to change the orbit of these objects, such as the DART (Double Astroid Redirect Test). It was launched recently towards the binary asteroid system Didymos, located about 11 million kilometers from our planet.

