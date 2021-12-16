NASA probe ‘touches’ the sun for the first time | Science

For the first time in history, a spacecraft “touched” the Sun, that is, entered the outer layer of the solar atmosphere, known as the corona, announced NASA on Tuesday (14). During the dive, the Parker Solar Probe probe collected samples of particles and magnetic fields.

“It’s a monumental milestone for solar science and a truly extraordinary achievement,” said astrophysicist Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Scientific Mission Directorate.

“Not only does this milestone provide us with a deeper understanding of our Sun’s evolution and its impacts on our solar system, but everything we’ve learned about our own star also teaches us more about stars in the rest of the universe,” he added.

Nour Raouafi of Johns Hopkins University and a project scientist for the Parker spacecraft described the feat as “fascinatingly exciting”.

Raouafi said the corona appears to contain more dust than previously thought. He said future dives into the solar atmosphere will help scientists better understand the origins of the solar wind and how it is heated and accelerated through space.

Unlike Earth, the Sun does not have a solid surface. But it has a superheated atmosphere, made of solar material bound to it by gravity and magnetic forces. Heat and pressure push this material away from the Sun until gravity and magnetic fields are too weak to contain it.

This phenomenon gives rise to the solar wind, which is a continuous flow of energetic particles emitted by the solar corona and which can affect activities on Earth, from satellites to telecommunications.

In fact, the probe entered the solar atmosphere in April, on its eighth approach to the Sun. Scientists said it took a few months to receive the data and more to confirm them.

Launched in 2018, Parker was 13 million kilometers from the center of the Sun when it first entered the solar atmosphere, and remained there for about five hours.

The spacecraft dove in and out of the corona at least three times, traveling at more than 100 kilometers per second, according to the scientists.

Preliminary data suggests Parker also dived into the corona during its ninth approach in August, but scientists said more analysis was needed. Last month, the probe made its tenth approach to the solar atmosphere.

Parker will continue to approach the Sun and dive deeper into the corona until its final orbit in 2025.