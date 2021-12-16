NASA’s Space Probe Touches the Sun for the First Time in History – Science

(photo: Reproduction) This Tuesday (14/12), the American space agency (NASA) announced that a probe has officially touched the sun for the first time in history. According to the agency, the Parker Solar Probe makes a trip through the outermost layer of the sun’s atmosphere, known as the corona.

The results were published in the Physical Review Letters magazine and, according to NASA, the probe entered the region where the magnetic fields are strong enough to dominate the movement of energy particles.

The probe flew by the crown in April of this year, on its eighth approach to the sun. The results were only released this week because it took scientists months to gather the information and collate it.

Scientists explain that exploring areas close to the sun can help to understand solar flares capable of interfering with Earth’s life. The information can also help to understand the evolution and influence of the sun on the solar system.

“Parker Solar Probe Touching the sun is a monumental moment for solar science and a truly remarkable achievement. This milestone not only provides us with deeper insights into the evolution of our Sun and its impacts on our solar system, but everything we’ve learned about our own star also teaches us more about stars in the rest of the universe.” said the associate administrator of the Scientific Mission Directory, Thomas Zurbuchen.

Parker Solar was approximately 13 km from the center of the sun when it crossed the jagged boundary between the solar atmosphere and the solar wind.

The probe will continue advancing on the corona and approaching the sun until its final orbit, estimated in 2025.