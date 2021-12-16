Nature lists Brazilian team leader that discovered the omicron among the 10 most influential scientists of 2021 | Health

Brazilian researcher Tulio de Oliveira was selected as one of the 10 most influential scientists of 2021 by the scientific journal Nature this Wednesday (15). The selection, made annually by the editors of Nature, aims to highlight the individuals who contributed the most to science during the year.

Tulio is director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) in South Africa, where he has lived since 1997. He gained prominence for leading one of the teams involved in the discovery of the new variant of the coronavirus in the country and for sharing the data with the World Health Organization (WHO) on 24 November.

Byanyima was born in Uganda and is the Executive Director of UNAIDS and a United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General. In addition, she is also a co-founder of the People’s Vaccine Alliance advocacy group, which seeks to recruit government leaders to argue for how access to and equitable distribution of vaccines can help advance their self-interest.

“Governments are not saints, but they respond to people’s demands,” he told Nature.

Friederike Elly Luise Otto is a German climatologist and associate director of the Institute for Environmental Change at the University of Oxford, London.

In addition, she also helped create the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group in 2015, which aims to investigate the impact of climate change on the frequency of extreme heat, cold, rain, drought and wildfire events.

Zhang Rongqiao is a Chinese engineer who led China’s first successful mission to Mars.

Born in 1966 in the city of Anling, eastern China, Zhang studied engineering at Xidian University in Xi’an and earned a master’s degree from the Chinese Academy of Space Technology in Beijing.

Rongqiao says that when the rover landed on the red planet’s ground on March 15, he cried. “I was very moved,” said the engineer.

Timnit Gebru is a computer scientist who works with ethics applied to artificial intelligence, especially as facial recognition can favor or disfavor certain groups.

Gebru was born in Ethiopia, but he had to flee to the United States when he was still a teenager due to the civil war that took place in his home country.

Ever mindful of the questions of how the misuse of artificial intelligence could affect marginalized communities, she co-founded a ‘Black in AI’ group with computer scientist Rediet Abebe during her PhD at Stanford University in California.

After being fired from Google for publishing an article in which she criticized the impact that prejudice could have on software programming, she created a research institute to study AI independently.

According to the journal Nature, John Jumper is a researcher who, along with his team, uses artificial intelligence to transform biology. Currently, he and his team are engaged in the AlphaFold project, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict protein structures with astonishing accuracy.

Jumper holds a PhD in Condensed Matter Physics from Cambridge University, UK. However, after completing his studies, he decided that he wanted to apply his knowledge in other areas and went to work with computer simulations of proteins in a private research group led by a physicist.

Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, born in the Philippines, is a development consultant and international activist for indigenous causes.

In 1985, Tauli-Corpuz received an invitation to participate in a UN panel in Geneva, Switzerland, in defense of indigenous causes. This year, at the COP26 summit, she managed to get indigenous rights recognized once again in an agreement governing international partnerships and carbon markets.

Guillaume Cabanac is a computer scientist at the University of Toulouse in France, which specializes in analyzing articles and scientific studies (academic literature) to find expressions that do not make sense, just volume.

Cabanac helped update the program created by another scientist and also created the Problemmatic Paper Screener, a website for flagging and reporting questionable manuscripts. He hopes his work will help make the scientific literature clearer and free from false studies.

Meaghan Kall, UK Government Epidemiologist, started to use Twitter to explain data and studies related to the coronavirus, thus making the information more understandable for those who are not part of or are not used to academic literature.

Janet Woodcock is an American doctor which, currently, is responsible for leading the US regulatory agency, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), equivalent to Anvisa in Brazil.