Neném humiliates herself to convince her family to accept Paula in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor· TV News

Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will need to humiliate herself to convince her family to agree to dinner with Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) in “Como Mais Vida, Melhor!”. The dondoca’s arrogant way does not please the mother and the ex-wives of the ex-star in the telenovela at seven on Globo.

In the chapter this Wednesday (15), the rich woman will invade the player’s locker room at América with a daring proposal. At first, the survivor of the flight that found Death (A Maia) will think the executive wants to use her body, but she will invite him and the whole family to dinner in her penthouse.

The great love of Rose’s past (Bárbara Colen) will argue that it will be impossible to convince Nedda (Elizabeth Savala), Jandira (Micheli Machado), Betina (Carol Garcia) and the two daughters, considering that women hate the owner of Cosmetics Terrare .

Paula will insist and claim that she wants to get closer to her loved one’s family. The ex-star will then try to convince the mother, ex-partners and daughters to accept the invitation. “We’re not even dead, we’re going to dinner at the Minx’s house. Aren’t we, girls?”, will fire Jandira, who will lead the movement.

Faced with the refusal, Neném will change tactics. “You know what? Nobody needs to go. I’m going alone. It’s even better. Paula and I can be more comfortable. In a good way. Maybe later we’ll stop by Viva Caracas!”, he said, referring to the motel in plot. Afraid he would break his promise to the saint yet again, they will eventually agree to join the dinner.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

