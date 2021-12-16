Neo-Nazi groups are targeted for operation in seven states of the country

Members of neo-Nazi groups are targets of an operation by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of Rio, this Thursday (16), in seven states of the country.

Four arrest warrants and 31 search and seizure warrants were issued. All four arrests have already been made.

The warrants are distributed among 15 targets in Rio de Janeiro, nine in São Paulo, two in Rio Grande do Sul, two in Paraná, one in Minas Gerais, one in Rio Grande do Norte and one in Santa Catarina.

Seven months ago, the Police Station for Child and Adolescent Victims (DCAV) received a denunciation of the actions of a criminal association dedicated to the practice of violent acts, discrimination and prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin through networks social.

In May of this year, during investigations, a man was identified for using an app to spread hatred and attract supporters, mainly with threats against blacks and Jews.

At the time, DCAV asked for the suspect’s 30-day temporary detention.

The delegate responsible for the case also requested the issuance of the search and seizure warrant and breach of confidentiality.

Based on the analysis of the material examined by the Carlos Éboli Criminalistics Institute, a lot of material with racist content against blacks and Jews was found.

According to the police, threatening dialogues and signs of co-opting supporters, training, and especially the spread of hatred were found.

“Operation Bergon” is named after the French nun Denise Bergon, who used her convent to house Jewish children among Catholic students during World War II, avoiding capture by the Nazis.