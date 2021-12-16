Nestlé Purina multinational starts billionaire construction in Vargeão

Industrial park will generate 200 direct jobs and 1.8 thousand indirect jobs; cornerstone was laid this Thursday (15)

The cornerstone of the Nestlé Purina company’s industrial unit in the municipality of Vargeão, in the west of Santa Catarina, was launched this Thursday (15), at Fazenda Agropecuária Arapari. The three stages of implementation of the dog and cat food factory will involve an investment of at least R$ 2.3 billion.

The forecast, according to the state government, is to generate up to 200 direct jobs and 1.8 thousand indirect ones. Initially, the investment will be R$1 billion.

In addition to serving local consumption, the multinational’s objective is to consolidate Brazil as an export platform. The choice for Santa Catarina was due to competitive advantages such as proximity to suppliers, port strength and the support received by the state government.

“The arrival of Nestlé Purina is a concrete result of this way of working. Our State grows much more than Brazil. We are investing in infrastructure, including federal highways, to maintain this positive cycle”, emphasizes Governor Carlos Moisés.

“The idea is that this investment creates value forever, that future generations see this investment with the same pride with which we look at the 1921 one”, observes the president of Nestlé Purina Brasil, Marcelo Melchior.

Jobs and boost for the economy

The new factory in Vargeão will use local labor trained through partnerships between the company and the state government. In addition to the stages of installation of the factory, starting next year, the forecast is to generate a thousand jobs for outsourced professionals.

“It was an easy choice, considering the logistics, infrastructure and qualified and qualified workforce by the State Government programs”, says the Vice President of Public Affairs at Nestlé Brazil, Gustavo Bastos.

The region will benefit economically from the increased demand for agro-industry inputs, both for animal protein and the consumption of grains, inputs used in the production of food for dogs and cats.

According to Nestlé Purina, the plant will be built already considering a zero destination policy for landfills, water reuse projects resulting from the treatment of industrial effluents, growing use of renewable sources and energy.

In the first phase, a line of moist foods with advanced, unique and patented technology will be installed. The industrial park will have the structure dimensioned to contemplate other phases of expansion and installation of more wet and dry food production lines and other industrial technologies.

For the municipality of Vargeão, with an estimated population of 3,569 people, the project represents a unique transformation in history.

“It is a very important day for Vargeão. Thank you for all the efforts of the State Government team and for all the partnerships that we have already underway. Our entrepreneurs here are also investing and we are going to grow without losing quality of life. This is the most important thing”, predicts the mayor, Volmir Felipe.