Netflix: All January 2022 Releases

Netflix released this Wednesday (15) the complete list of films, series, documentaries and animes that should reach the catalog in January 2022.

In the first month of the new year, Netflix has some titles well-awaited by fans, including the debut of Rebel, Argentine soap opera that was very successful in Brazil, and the 4th season of ozark, which promises a lot of suspense.

In the list of movies, the highlights are the titles. Mother X Androids and The origin of the world.



Check all releases (remembering that dates may change without prior notice from the company).

Netflix Launches in January 2022

Series

Summer Season (January 21st)

Trying to change their lives, a group of young people spend an unforgettable summer working at a beach resort, full of sun, surf and secrets.

Another generation of students is arriving and, with them, new loves and friendships. But a mysterious society threatens to destroy the musical aspirations of this group.

Ozark – Season 4 (January 21st)

Freedom seems to be closer, but the breaking of family ties could be the undoing of the Byrdes.

The Woman’s Neighbor at the Window (January 28)

A disillusioned artist’s life turns upside down when she sees (or thinks she saw) a crime taking place.

Feria: Dark Secrets (January 28)

In Andalusia in the 1990s, two sisters rejected by society seek the truth behind the disappearance of their parents, accused of killing 23 people in a ritual.

Jonathan Van Ness Wants to Know… (January 28)

Inspired by podcasts, stand-ups and amazing hair: here comes a new series by Jonathan Van Ness.

Films

Mother X Androids (January 7)

In a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by the android revolt, a pregnant young woman and her boyfriend desperately seek a safe haven.

The Origin of the World (January 11)

After Jean-Louis’s heart stops beating, he must face his oedipal issues and ask his mother an unthinkable question or die in three days.

Documentaries

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (January 25)

The three-part documentary series showcases one of history’s most famous and highly paid athletes – and also one of the most controversial – as you’ve never seen him before.

children and family

Ada Batista, Scientist – Season 2 (January 25)

This season, Ada and her science-loving friends are looking for answers in heaven, on earth, and everywhere!

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (January 28)

Will fly pity everywhere! Teenagers Red, Chuck, Bomba and Stella spend a summer with other Angry Birds at camp.

Pokémon Jornadad Grande Series (January 28)

Ash tries to win the World Coronation Championship, and Goh continues the saga to capture all Pokémon. Together they live a great adventure!

anime

Dota: Dragon’s Blood – Book 2 (January 6)

Chaos and disorder reigns, and now the heroes must unite to fight the forces that threaten to plunge the world into darkness.

Out of Orbit (January 28)

In 2045, two Moonborn children and three Earthlings try to survive an accident on the space station where they live.