Neto asks for Pedro at Corinthians and lists ‘needy’ positions in the squad

The presenter and idol of Corinthians Neto lists, in a video published on the YouTube channel Craque Neto 10, the positions in which the São Paulo club needs to strengthen itself for the next season. When mentioning the “need” by a center forward, the former player elects Pedro, from Flamengo, as a good option.

“Corinthians need a defender, a quality defensive midfielder, Pedro, center forward, and a left-back to fight for the title”, says Neto in the video, which was published yesterday (14).

Currently, Jô is the main center forward of the Alvinegro squad. In recent days, however, the presenter has been directing several criticisms of the 77 shirt.

“What’s up, Jô? What’s up, Corinthians coaching staff? ‘Oh, but you’re on vacation.’ month. And he will be Corinthians’s center forward to play in Paulista, Brazilian, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores – which can take Boca and River. I’m already scared,” he fired after the center forward had starred in a “disappearance” in recent weeks .

The hiring of a heavyweight center forward is treated as a priority for the Corinthians board when setting up the squad for the 2022 season, says Yago Rudá, journalist at UOL Sport. The top hats’ objective would be to make noise in the market and hire a name that brings national and international repercussions.