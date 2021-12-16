New York returns 200 stolen antiquities to Italy valued at $10 million | Look how nice it is

A New York prosecutor announced on Wednesday (15) the return to Italy of 200 antiques valued at $10 million, the last stolen artworks recovered by American investigators.

The works include a ceramic bowl dating from the 7th century BC called “Pithos with Ulysses” and a terracotta image of a goddess titled “Maid’s Head” from the 4th century BC

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said 150 of the pieces were related to his office’s investigation of Edoardo Almagia, an Italian antiquarian based in New York, who left the United States in 2003.

Vance said Almagia was investigated in Italy for trafficking and selling looted artifacts to American buyers, but remains at large.

He added that one hundred of the returned artworks had been seized at the Fordham Museum of Greek, Etruscan and Roman Art in New York.

The New York District Attorney’s Office has returned more than 70 antiquities to 14 countries since August 2020, including nearly 30 relics to Cambodia, 100 artifacts to Pakistan, and nearly 250 items to India.

Earlier this month, Vance announced that prominent American art collector and millionaire philanthropist Michael Steinhardt had returned 180 stolen artworks and antiques around the world, some from ancient Greece, for an estimated value of $70 million.