News from France and Region

Heloisa Taveira/GCN

Mayor Alexandre Ferreira and Vice President of Algar Telecom, Márcio Jesus.

Franca is the first city in the country to receive 5G technology. The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, had already announced last Friday, the 10th, that the city would be one of the first four to have the fifth generation of internet. This Wednesday, the 14th, the vice president of Algar Telecom, Márcio Jesus, at a press conference held at the office of Mayor Alexandre Ferreira (MDB) said that the technology has already started to work in the central area of ​​Franca and that until the end of this year at least a third of the city will have coverage.

The speed of internet access will be the main differential of 5G. Algar’s vice president guaranteed access 40 times faster than the fourth generation. “Customers’ experience will already be transformed in this first stage, much more quickly. We have already started installations in the city center and this evolution will continue over the next year.”

Márcio said that the operator’s customers who have a cell phone compatible with the technology can already use 5G and that at the moment an additional amount will not be charged. “Algar is launching 5G right now, already in the existing plans. Customers who already have a 4G plan and have a compatible cell phone will automatically access Algar’s 5G network. We did not distinguish plans that have some additional financial effort,” he said.

The operator, together with Fly Link, won eight lots in the 5G auction, held by the National Telecommunications Agency. Most of the shots are made by Algar Telecom itself, seven of them. More than R$65 million were invested.