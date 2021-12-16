No Return Home becomes one of the most approved films by the MCU on Rotten Tomatoes

The hero’s new feature comes only from the Black Panther…

Spider-Man: No Return Home it premiered yesterday, the 15th, and fans are already more than ecstatic with the new movie from Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Now, in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the movie was declared as “Certified Fresh” (fresh certificate, in free translation) and becoming one of the most approved films of the MCU.

In the aggregator, with 141 reviews until the moment, Spider-Man: No Return Home, has 94% approval on the website. With the critical consensus saying:

“A grand and daring sequel to Spider-Man, No Back Home expands the franchise and the stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.”

Thus, the film becomes the second most acclaimed on the MCU, next to Avengers: Endgame and the first Iron Man, which also have 94% approval.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friend from the neighborhood is unmasked, and he can no longer separate his normal life from the risky routine of a superhero. When he asks for Doctor Strange’s help, everything gets even more dangerous, forcing him to discover the true meaning of being Spider-Man”.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is already showing in theaters.

