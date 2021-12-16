Notice comes out with 183,021 vacancies for Censor

The new IBGE notices came out. The simplified selection process of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics is now open, with more than 200 thousand vacancies across the country. The agency published, through the Official Gazette of December 15, the notices of nº 09 and 10/2021 with norms for the selection of 206,891 candidates for carrying out the Demographic Census in 2022.

Fundação Getúlio Vargas will coordinate the new selection. In addition to this, IBGE has already published two other notices for the positions of Area Coordinator and Information Technology Agent.

IBGE opens 183,000 vacancies for enumerator

One of the two notices (09/2021) has 23,970 vacancies open for two Census Agent positions, as follows:

5,450 vacancies for the position of Municipal Census Agent – ACM which requires a high school education and a minimum age of 18 years. The salary will be R$ 2,100.00, for a 40-hour workday per week;

which requires a high school education and a minimum age of 18 years. The salary will be R$ 2,100.00, for a 40-hour workday per week; 18,420 vacancies are for the position of Supervisor Census Agent – ACS with a minimum age requirement of 18 years and also complete high school. The maturity of this will be R$ 1,700.00 for 40 hours a week.

– See the distribution of vacancies by city for Census Agent

Contractors will also receive food assistance in the amount of R$ 458.00, transport assistance, pre-school assistance, vacations and 13th salary proportional to their working time.

The estimated duration of contracts is up to five months, based on the need to complete the activities of the 2022 Demographic Census and the availability of budget resources.

already the Public notice 10/2021 has 183,021 vacancies for the role of Censor, which requires complete elementary education and a minimum age of 18 years. The Censor’s salary will be based on production, calculated by census sector and can reach up to R$ 4 thousand per month.

Get ready: Study booklet for the IBGE Censor Test

The census taker’s remuneration varies according to the rate fixed by census units (urban and/or rural households), type of questionnaire (basic or sample), census persons and registration in the data collection control. The working day will be at least 25 hours per week and may be up to 50 hours per week, if the candidate chooses. The duration of the contract will be up to three months, and may be extended.

– See the distribution of vacancies by city for Censor

Registration for IBGE Censor

Applications to participate in the selection for the Census can be made via the Internet on the FGV website – https://knowledge.fgv.br/concursos/ibgepss21 from 4:00 pm on December 15th to 4:00 pm on December 29th, 2021. The registration fee costs R$57.50 for the Census Agent and R$60.50 for the Census Agent.

The economically disadvantaged candidate who is registered in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs – CadÚnico can request exemption from the payment of the registration fee; and the candidate bone marrow donor in entities recognized by the Ministry of Health.

Evidences

Candidates will be selected through an objective test with 50 or 60 multiple-choice questions about basic and specific knowledge. The tests will be held in the host cities of Collection Posts/UF, listed in the annex to the notice.

See how the objective test will be for each of the positions:

Census Agent – 60 questions

10 of Portuguese Language;

10 of Quantitative Logical Reasoning;

05 on Ethics in the Public Service;

15 on Notions of Administration/Management Situations;

20 of Technical Knowledge.

Enumerator – 50 questions

10 of Portuguese Language;

10 of Mathematics;

05 on Ethics in the Public Service;

25 of Technical Knowledge.

The tests will be held on the scheduled date of March 27, 2022, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm for Census Officers and from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm for Census Agents, in locations to be announced by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation on March 21st.

Preliminary templates will come out on March 28th and the results are scheduled for release on May 2nd, 2022.

It is the candidate’s sole responsibility to follow up on all official acts, notices and communications on the FGV website.

The simplified selection process will be valid for one year, counting from the date of signature of the first contract.