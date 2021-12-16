Now private, Mataripe refinery doesn’t pass on gasoline drop announced by Petrobras

Yadunandan Singh

oil pump platform indices low oil prices

(Getty Images)

For the first time, a Brazilian refinery will not follow the readjustments announced by Petrobras, reflecting the privatization process of part of the state-owned refinery area. According to fuel distributors in Bahia, the 3% drop in gasoline, announced on Tuesday, 14, by Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), will not be applied at the Mataripe Refinery, ex-Rlam.

The refinery is now under management by Acelen, a company from the Arab investment fund Mubadala, which took over the management of the refinery at the end of November this year.

According to the Fuel Commerce Union of the State of Bahia (Sindicombustíveis Bahia), Acelen informed that it will have a pricing policy independent of Petrobras, and that the 3% drop in gasoline prices would not be passed on.

“The reduction announced by Petrobras will only be carried out in the refineries that are still under its management. As the Bahia refinery was privatized, no longer belonging to the federal state, the price policy of the Mataripe Refinery will be independent, one of the consequences of the privatization of Rlam” said Sindicombustíveis Bahia in a statement, stating that it does not interfere in the market and respects free competition .

Acelen, on the other hand, limited itself to informing that its commercial policy is to be competitive, “supported by technical and transparent criteria”. The company explained that it observes the natural fluctuations of the market, “allowing our customers to have visibility and predictability of prices”, said Acelen when asked about the readjustment.

