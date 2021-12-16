Obstetrician Renato Kalil is accused of sexual abuse by two women

After the repercussions of the birth of the influential Shantal Verdelho, the obstetrician Renato Kalil was accused of having committed sexual abuse against two women. According to reports for O Globo, one of the victims said she was raped by the doctor in 1991, and the other reported that he showed his penis during a consultation in 1993.

Bank bank Letícia Domingues, 48, said that in October 1991 she was hospitalized at Santa Casa de Misericórdia, in São Paulo, because of a high fever and colic. Her care was carried out by doctors and nurses, she does not remember having seen the doctor Renato Kalil on the team.

Letícia stated that she was raped by the obstetrician during the three days she remained at Santa Casa. According to her account, the doctor committed the rapes when she was alone.

The bank reported that, upon being discharged, Kalil recommended her parents to return with her for another consultation. During the treatment, she suffered another sexual abuse.

The other woman, who preferred not to be identified, said that she had suffered a traumatic birth in 1993. According to her, the obstetrician Renato Kalil removed the placenta in a painful way.

Later, during an appointment, he would have shown her his penis.

Both said they were afraid to report the abuse they suffered, but decided to tell their stories after what happened in the Shantal birth.

In a statement, the defense of obstetrician Renato Kalil replied that “the doctor denies the accusations, considers the stories absurd and fanciful and strange that they are broadcast now, 30 years later”, he concluded.

