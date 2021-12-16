Olist becomes the newest Brazilian unicorn, including e-commerce entrepreneurs

Tiago Dalvi, from Olist (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – This Wednesday (15th), Olist became the newest Brazilian unicorn. The startup won a market valuation in billion dollars after raising R$1 billion from investors. THE valuation exact was not released.

The E series was led by the American fund of private equity Wellington Management, which has companies such as Airbnb and Coinbase in its portfolio. This is the fund’s first investment in a private company in Latin America. Banks and funds such as Corton Capital, Globo Ventures, Goldman Sachs, SoftBank and Valor Capital Group also took part in the round, as well as investor Kevin Efrusy (who invested in the Latin American businesses, Cloudshop, Hubla and Sami).

Olist was created six years ago, with the aim of digitizing business owners. The startup started with Olist Store, a service to place shopkeepers in marketplaces. The startup connects sellers to sites such as Amazon (AMZO34), Americanas (BTOW3), Carrefour (CRFB3), Casas Bahia (VVAR3), Extra (PCAR3), Submarino, MadeiraMadeira and Mercado Livre (MELI34).

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The startup expanded to create online stores in 2020. Olist Shops allows you to open your own e-commerce for free and in three minutes, with store link sharing on social networks and integrated inventory and logistics systems.

“Olist has always been at the forefront of digital retail, long before the hype around the growth of e-commerce in recent years, which further boosted the search for our solutions. With the new contribution, we intend to go far beyond what we do today and deliver more and more value to our client”, said Tiago Dalvi, CEO and founder of Olist, in a statement about the unicorn status.

growth and competition

Dalvi started to undertake by helping his parents with a shop of shopping center. Studying administration at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), he was a volunteer at Aliança Empreendedora, an organization that encourages new businesses in low-income communities. Dalvi came into contact with artisans who had good products but didn’t know how to sell.

The entrepreneur opened his own mall store with these handcrafted products when he was 19 years old. Afterwards, it placed the handicrafts in nearly 500 retail stores to gain scale. Dalvi studied cases Americans, like eBay and Etsy, and turned their model into a marketplace online.

Called Solidarium, the project had 15,000 shopkeepers and 80,000 products. But competition from others marketplaces larger scale led Dalvi to change the business model. Olist was created in 2015, with the idea of ​​being the “largest department store within department stores”.

In the first month of operation, Olist surpassed the entire history of Solidarium. The business serves from micro-entrepreneurs to medium-sized entrepreneurs. Altogether, there are more than 100,000 shopkeepers served by the startup’s solutions today. “The entrepreneur is not just digitally unsophisticated. He needs to get credit, manage the catalog, know how to price and hire the best logistics operator”, exemplified Dalvi in ​​an interview before the From Zero To Top.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Competition is strong: there are others players in the e-commerce sector building their own ecosystems, such as Locaweb (LWSA3) and TOTVS (TOTS3). “We have some overlaps with these companies because everyone wants to build their own ecosystem, but we have a slightly different position. I see the connection with the broad e-commerce market as a differential. You marketplaces they are great partners, for example, because they understand that we digitalize the unsophisticated entrepreneur who is dependent on physical commerce”, said Dalvi in ​​the same interview.

The future of Olist

Olist has made several business acquisitions since April this year, when it raised R$ 174 million in its D series. An example was Tiny. The software includes operational, financial, accounting and commercial management of the various sales channels in a single ERP system. New M&As to face the competition and add to the Olist ecosystem are not discarded.

“SMEs in Brazil face a series of challenges to make their businesses work. We have a fragmented market, which imposes an extra level of complexity on companies. Our goal is to build a complete and integrated ecosystem of solutions, whether developing these solutions internally or incorporating products that are already relevant in the segment”, said Dalvi in ​​the statement on unicorn status.

Also in April of this year, Olist had set a goal of growing 2.5 times compared to 2020 and 2021. The projection was surpassed: the startup has already grown three times this year.

In early 2022, the startup will open a distribution center in Barueri, in the interior of São Paulo. The goal is for the sellers’ products to quickly reach the startup’s smaller distribution centers across the country. Another goal for the coming year is to provide more financial services. Sellers can now contract credit for working capital, and Olist plans to launch more types of credit that “accelerate sales from the Olist ecosystem.”

International expansion is Olist’s last attack front in 2022. The startup has already started operating in Mexico and intends to go to other countries in Latin America.

“We are at a time when there are no limits to innovating within e-commerce (…). We are true to our essence and will remain focused on accelerating our customers’ sales, no matter where they happen. In the future, the duality between online and offline will not exist. Multichannel will become the rule”, said Dalvi in ​​the statement.

sign up for Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that messes with your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related