Ómicron: ECDC warns of “very serious risk” of hospitalizations and death in Europe

THE omicron presents “a very serious risk” of propagation in the region of the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes the European Union and some partner countries, and may prove to be a strong threat to European health systems, warns the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides.

The latest World Health Organization (WHO) variant of concern (VdP) “is very likely to come cause more hospitalizations and fatalities in addition to those already expected”, warns the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), in this Wednesday’s update of data on the new variant of concern.

“THE vaccine effectiveness against the serious illness caused by the Delta variant remains high and so vaccination remains key in reducing Omicron’s impact and slowing Delta’s circulation,” adds ECDC, estimating that “vaccines have already saved half a million lives.”

“Community infection is already a reality in ESA”. VdP “Delta remains predominant”, but “according to forecast models it is likely that Ómicron will become dominant” in the European region “in the first two months of 2022”.

“Even if the severity of disease caused by VdP Ómicron is equal to or less than the severity of Delta, the increased transmissibility and the consequent increase in cases will quickly outweigh the benefits of a potential lower severity. Therefore, it is considered very likely that Ómicron will cause more hospitalizations and deaths than those estimated in previous forecasts,” warns the ECDC.

THE general risk to public health associated with the emergence and further spread of Omicron is considered “very high“. ECDC calls on ESA countries to act now to control the infection with more containment measures and increase immunization through vaccination.

So far, there is only one death associated with Ómicron. One person died in the UK from the most recent VdP.

The news came by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, December 13, just over two weeks after the first cases of this latest VdP were diagnosed in England.

No details were revealed about the victim. It is not known how old she was, whether she had comorbidities, or whether or not she was vaccinated against Covid-19. It is only known that he was in a hospital environment, but not even the cause of death was revealed. It may not even be the first kill with Omicron, but it was the first to be recorded.

“I think the idea that this is a less severe version of the virus is something we now have to put aside and just recognize the rate at which it’s progressing through the population,” warned Boris Johnson during a visit to a vaccination center In London.

The latest VdP continues to spread rapidly around the world and is already the cause of Covid-19 in at least 80 countries, including China, where the SARS-CoV-2 exactly two years ago. There are currently more than 10,000 confirmed cases.

ECDC specifies that the most recent VdP has been diagnosed in at least 27 ESA countries. Portugal is one of those countries.

Norway (1498), Denmark (310) and France (170) are the ESA countries with the most cases diagnosed with Omicron, according to the latest ECDC bulletin. Portugal maintains 69 cases.

The director-general of WHO warns people not to devalue this VdP, underscores the rapid spread and the risk that it could quickly saturate health services unprepared for a rapid demand for beds.

Omicron cases are now over 5,300 and it is estimated that this VdP will soon become dominant in London, where it already accounts for almost 50% of reported cases.

In about three weeks, the new VdP has already spread to the four corners of the world, it seems to provoke mild symptoms, but also in this assessment it is too early for definitive conclusions.

THE WHO director general calls for the need, underlined by the emergence of Ómicron, to make “more balanced the access of different countries to anti-covid vaccines, treatments and tests.”

In an attempt to contain the threat of a variant still of unknown severity in addition to the apparent increased transmission, many governments have decided to tighten social restrictions and close borders, especially to African countries, leading the UN secretary general to speak of a “travel apartheid”.

With many of those infected with this new variant proving to be asymptomatic, these are the main symptoms generated by Ómicron and which must be taken into account:

A small proportion of patients diagnosed with Omicron in South Africa have high fever, recurrent cough and loss of taste or smell. The most severe symptoms are registered mainly in unvaccinated people against Covid-19.

Experts recommend that you plan your scheduled trips very well so that they are not interrupted due to restrictions in each country, such as a possible quarantine or a confinement that could be imposed suddenly.

The two questions that every traveler must ask themselves are:

this trip can be postponed ?

? which flexibility for any mishaps?

for any mishaps? The travel budget is it sufficient for a possible increase in costs?

Discovery

The variant named B.1.1.529 was discovered by the investigator Rachel Viana on November 19, from a sample collected ten days earlier, and was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on the 24th of November.

It was designated, two days later, as “Concern Variant” (VdP) mainly due to the rapid propagation verified and the many mutations found. Integrating this list has been renamed as omicron.

The Group of Technical Consulting for the Evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus of the WHO (TAG-VE, in the English-speaking acronym), bringing together a network of WHO reference laboratories to study Covid-19, has been intensively researching the new variant, having found a series of mutations, including in the S protein or “spike” (spicule), responsible for the infection of cells.

Researchers around the world are also studying the omicron, in terms of transmissibility, seriousness of infections and verified symptoms, reaction to vaccines, diagnostic tests and ongoing treatments.

The conclusions are still scarce, suggest a greater ability to re-infect who already had Covid-19 than the previous variants, but, according to the WHO, do not justify the blocking of trips.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, he even mentioned that a “travel apartheid” against certain African countries, aiming above all at the one that identified the omicron and who shared the data with the rest of the world.

WHO calls on different countries to share data from their hospitalized “covid patients” to speed up knowledge of Omicron and recommends citizens to elementary measures to contain the infection:

social distance of at least one meter;

use of approved masks;

regular ventilation of enclosed spaces;

avoid crowded spaces;

wash your hands regularly;

coughing or sneezing protecting yourself with your elbow or a handkerchief;

vaccinate yourself as fast as possible.

Preliminary data suggest an increased risk of reinfection compared to previous VdP, but there is still no clear conclusion of this threat. Vaccines are still considered effective and PCR tests detect Omicron.

It is not clear that the new variant causes more serious illness than previous ones, including Delta. Preliminary data shows only an increase in hospitalizations, particularly in South Africa.

Two years of SARS-CoV-2

For about two years we have been living around the world with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of Covid-19. Over this time, this last family member coronavirus it has infected more than 263 million people across the planet, driven by at least five VdP.

In each infected organism, replicas are produced and propagated, which allows the virus to adapt and evolve from the original that caused the pandemic.

At least since September 2020 there are variants that concern health experts due to the potential of being more resistant or causing a more severe form of Covid-19.

But what are the Covid-19 virus variants after all?

Viruses, in general, start by infecting a host and then replicating, that is, producing copies of themselves.

Most viruses are made up of RNA, a genetic material, for example, more unstable than DNA. This characteristic makes it more likely to undergo changes over time, slightly modifying the respective genetic sequence.

Sequence alterations are known as genetic mutations. Viruses with mutations are called strains or variants.

Some of the mutations may not change the properties of the virus, others may even be harmful to the viruses themselves, but some may end up allowing a “selective advantage” and even making the virus more “friendly” to the host and making it benign.

In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, the WHO has classified as “Variants of Concern” (VdP) those that have the potential to cause serious infections or to spread more easily. kept under close surveillance.

Find out what the current SARs-CoV-2 “Variants of Concern” are: