Ômicron: why it is important to discover the origin of the variant

  • Fernando Duarte
  • BBC World Service

The omicron variant has been detected in dozens of countries, but it may have initially evolved in a single person.

When scientists working in South Africa discovered the omicron, some features of this coronavirus variant soon came to attention.

The first and most important was the large number of mutations this version of the virus carried — a combination of mutations that had not yet been detected by a global network of researchers that monitor the pathogen’s genetic changes.

“The omicron came up with something completely different,” says Richard Lessells, an infectious disease specialist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa and part of the team that first detected the variant in late November.

Scientists believe that omicron may have evolved from a single person with a weakened immune system in sub-Saharan Africa — possibly someone with untreated HIV — and then spread to more than 40 countries.

