On Corinthians’ radar, Cavani raises concern at Barcelona, ​​says the newspaper

THE Barcelona already has the sector it plans to strengthen in the winter transfer market in January: the attack. And one of the names considered by the club is Edinson Cavani, quoted in Corinthians.

According to the newspaper sport, specializing in the daily coverage of the club in Catalonia, the barça expects the Uruguayan to terminate the contract with the Manchester United so that you can head to Camp Nou free of charge.

However, the culé board handles the attacker’s arrival with caution. That’s because Cavani has just recovered from a hamstring injury that took him out of most of the season.

In this way, Barcelona seeks not to make a mistake with another striker. It is worth remembering that due to an arrhythmia, the Argentine Sergio Agüero, which arrived in the current season, must announce retirement.

Cavani has the desired profile. But, due to the high salary received per season, he would arrive to play and solve the team’s offensive problems, with no margin for injuries that would keep him off the pitch.