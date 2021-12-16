On the lightweight throne, Do Bronx says he can allow McGregor to ‘jump the line’ in a title shot

Publicly challenged by Conor McGregor, Charles of the Bronx seems to be willing to accept the proposal of the former lightweight champion (up to 70.3kg.). Today, at the top of the category that was once led by the Irish, the Brazilian opened the game about the possibility in the podcast ‘Trocção Franca’. For the Paulista, the financial motivation can make the ‘Notório’ jump the queue.

“If I had the chance to fight for the belt or face Conor, everyone knows I would opt for the belt. This has already happened. I am the champion now. The champion has a name and is Charles of the Bronx. If I had a chance to face Conor for the money today, I would,” said Charles.

With the prestige of someone who has overcome the dangerous Dustin Poirier in his first belt defense, Do Bronx retains the confidence that took him to the top of MMA. For the athlete, a clash against ‘Notório’ has already had the right result.

“The belt is mine and remains. We are going to continue building our legacy and making history”, he concluded.

Xodó of the Brazilian fans, Do Bronx took the lightweight throne in May 2021. On the occasion, the athlete faced Michael Chandler and won the title after knocking out the American.