Open banking vs. open finance: understand the difference between systems | open banking

The fourth and final phase of the implementation of open banking, a financial data sharing system supervised by the Central Bank, started to take effect on December 15th. From this stage onwards, the open finance, an evolution of open banking .

Open finance extends data sharing to other sectors, such as insurance companies, investment brokers, foreign exchange and pensions. In practice, this expansion further increases the opportunities for creating more customized services for customers.

According to the Central Bank, open finance is now effective with the implementation of the 4th phase of open banking, when information from these other products is shared.

“The possibility of the emergence of new solutions for the supply and contraction of financial products and services that is more integrated, personalized and accessible, always with the consumer at the center of decisions, is being expanded even further”, informs BC.

“With the move towards open finance, we will be able to see more advantageous insurance offers, or more customized investment portfolio options for each Brazilian”, explains Victoria Amato, CBO of Somos, a technology company specializing in open banking.

While open banking promotes changes in the banking system, mainly impacting banks and fintechs, open finance amplifies this for the financial system as a whole, taking this new flow of data to other companies participating in open banking, such as brokers.

“Brazilians will really become the owners of their data not only for banking, but also to obtain other types of more personalized products at fairer rates. Both Central Bank initiatives seek to increase competitiveness between companies and reduce the asymmetry of information between institutions. The Brazilian wins”, completes Amato.

