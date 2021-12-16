Operator is selling iPhone 13 for R$13 in very crazy promotion

It sounds crazy and it is. THE Vivo started a new campaign Special for customers that are part of the ‘Valoriza’ program where is it possible buy an iPhone 13 for just R$13.

The operator’s promotion will sell the Apple cell phone (which currently costs from R$ 6,599) at a reduced price between the 14th to the 17th of December and also from the 20th to the 23rd.

But if the question is whether there will be a specific time: the answer is yes, always at 1:13 pm (Brasilia time), to be well matched even with the special action.

However, the Unforgettable Rescue It’s a Vivo gift for only 13 customers – that is, those who can correctly answer a question The quickest surprise is what gets the opportunity to make the purchase.

As Ms. Vivo explains, customers will be able to purchase the device 128GB of internal storage, black/midnight at a bargain price. In addition, the smartphone redemption is for a maximum period of 48 hours.

How to participate in the Vivo Valoriza campaign?

It is necessary be a customer of the operator for at least 30 days and be enrolled in the Vivo Valoriza package – users of postpaid, Vivo Controle, residential internet, landline or TV package plans are automatically registered.

In this way, all Valoriza categories (Purple, Silver, Gold, Platinum and V) will be able to participate in the edition. However, the Platinum and V modalities have double chances between the 20th and 23rd.

About the iPhone

THE iPhone is smartphone line launched by Apple in 2007, considered revolutionary in the cell phone market and responsible for popularization of this type of device.

Totally focused on touchscreen interface and with just one button, it has become one of the company’s best-known products.

As new iPhone models emerged, new functions were being added.

Perhaps the most important is the one that allowed third-party apps were installed on the mobile, causing the AppStore was created.

This created a new market focused on mobile applications, which in 2017 already had more than 2.2 million titles.

The iPhone works having as iOS operating system, developed by Apple itself exclusively for your smartphones.

iOS is periodically updated, also gaining new functions that enrich the user experience with the device, in addition to the hardware upgrades promoted by Apple almost annually.

The most modern model currently is the iPhone 12 and its derivatives.

