Ore advances with resumption of steel production in China

(Bloomberg) – Iron ore futures rose on signs that China’s steel output will increase this month for the first time since May.

Crude steel production in the first 10 days of December increased by nearly 12% from the previous month, according to a survey of mills carried out by the China Iron & Steel Association. The volume of steel products also grew.

The numbers are in line with analysts’ forecasts this month’s volumes are likely to rebound as mills cut output above targets in previous months to meet the government’s determination to lower levels from last year. Production fell 22% in November year-on-year, to the lowest level for this time of year since 2017.

Iron ore futures point to a fifth week of gains, which would be the biggest bullish period since May. The price of the commodity has fallen by more than half from its peak at the beginning of the year. Iron ore has been boosted by expectations of fiscal stimulus from the Chinese government to heat up the economy and optimism regarding steel production in December.

“Iron ore gains were driven by optimism about mill operations,” said analysts at brokerage Dayou Futures. Still, traders should be cautious as other positive factors, such as the expected macroeconomic policy, take at least six months for the impact to be felt in the market, they said.

Steel consumption is expected to drop 4.7% in 2022 from a year earlier, China’s Metal Industry Research and Planning Institute said in a report released on Wednesday. Demand for steel in construction, containers and furniture will likely be lower, although policies to ensure the industry’s stability will continue, said the institute’s chief secretary, Li Xinchuang.

Iron ore was up 3.4% to $116.35 a ton at 3:15 pm Singapore, heading for the highest closing price since October. Prices rose by 3.7% in Dalian, while steel rebar and hot rolled coil also advanced in Shanghai.

