Palmeiras closes business model to buy Valber Huerta

Palmeiras will not continue hiring Chilean defender Valber Huerta in the models they had signed with Universidad Católica. The athlete underwent medical examinations on Tuesday (14) and did not meet all the requirements required by the club.

Alviverde would buy the 28-year-old defender and sign a four-year contract. The club does not speak of a complete withdrawal from the business, but confirms that the first established model will no longer happen.

The contract was closed at 2 million dollars (about R$ 11.3 million) for 80% of the economic rights of the defender. Católica would keep 20% of a future sale.

Marcelo Lomba and Eduard Atuesta were officially announced as reinforcements this Tuesday (14), but Valber Huerta failed the medical exams due to a knee problem before signing the contract.

