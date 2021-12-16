Palmeiras gives up on signing Chilean defender Valber Huerta | palm trees

The board of directors of Palmeiras withdrew this Wednesday from hiring defender Valber Huerta, from Universidad Católica, in the terms that the agreement had been dealt with.

The 28-year-old defender did not pass the medical exams carried out in São Paulo last Tuesday. In the club’s evaluation, the athlete did not fulfill the necessary requirements for the hiring to be made official.

1 of 2 Valber Huerta, Universidad Catolica — Photo: Getty Images Valber Huerta, Universidad Catolica — Photo: Getty Images

The agreement had already been announced by the Universidad Católica, so much so that Huerta had already been in São Paulo since last Monday. He had a knee problem from old meniscus surgery when he was 20 years old.

According to statistics from the website “ogol”, Huerta took the field 42 times last season, but only four times did he not play 90 minutes. He played all eight of the team’s games in the Libertadores and was absent only twice in the Chilean Championship.

Huerta’s problem was not a punctual injury, after all it is not uncommon for clubs to bring players in the process of recovering from an injury. It happens in the case of the Chilean that there was a detection of a structural problem in his knee, which, even though he has not been away from the fields now, can generate a propensity for more problems in the future.

As a result, the negotiations, along the lines that were being discussed, were terminated. The possibility of a new agreement between the Verdão board and the Chileans would require a new agreement between the parties.

The withdrawal by Verdão makes the club return to the market to seek another defensive option. The idea of ​​the technical committee led by Abel Ferreira is to find a player who plays on the left side of the defense.