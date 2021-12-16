Palmeiras is considering offering R$64 million and 4 athletes for Yuri Alberto

Palmeiras decided to go strong in the dispute to sign Yuri Alberto. The São Paulo club is willing to pay 10 million euros (BRL 64.5 million) and also include four players in the deal with Inter: left-back Victor Luís, defender Kuscevic, defensive midfielder Matheus Fernandes and striker Luiz Adriano .

To remove the young goalscorer from Colorado, Verdão is facing heavy competition from Zenit. The Russians have already started talks and are willing to pay approximately 18 million euros (BRL 116 million) for the transfer, of which 3 million euros (BRL 19 million) are in variables (bonus for targets).

Top scorer for the team in the last edition of the Brazilian Championship, with 12 goals, the 21-year-old former Santos player has a contract valid until 2025. Today, he is the club’s main asset in the soccer market – there are also those interested in the Premier League.

On Inter’s side, the priority for Yuri Alberto’s future is to stay in 2022. Selling to a rival in Brazil is a scenario that, at first, is not planned – he prefers an exit to European football.

Until then seen as the main target to reinforce Palmeiras’ attack, Argentine Valentín “Taty” Castellanos, from New York City, is an almost impossible dream. The Americans are asking around 20 million dollars (BRL 144 million) to open a deal for the 23-year-old player.

Another international name that is also increasingly distant from Verdão is Edinson Cavani. About to leave Manchester United, the Uruguayan ace is desired by Corinthians, Barcelona, ​​Boca Juniors and Juventus. The pair of giants from Europe have the advantage at the moment.

Offensive reinforcement is priority

With the stay of Abel Ferreira, who decided to fulfill the current contract, the newly elected president Leila Pereira is determined to hire a big name for the attack in 2022.

“About the center forward: I’m here to manage Palmeiras. The technical issues will always go through the technical committee, management, performance analysts and scout. The president will never decide alone. I’m here so that the entire decision can be taken together. Mine The decision will always be based on a technical study. Not only a center forward, we are looking for other positions”, declared the manager, this Thursday, at the first press conference as a representative of the club alviverde.