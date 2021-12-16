Palmeiras visits Corinthians in the game that opens the Paulista U-17 final

The season for the professional team of palm trees has already reached the end, but the under-17 team still has the final of the Campeonato Paulista ahead of them. This Thursday, Verdão visits Corinthians, at Parque São Jorge, at 10 am, in the first game of the decision.

In the semifinals, Palmeiras left Railway behind, after a 3-3 draw and a 1-0 victory. Now, the title will be defined in two games. The return match will take place next Monday, at 10 am, at Allianz Parque.

One of the details of Alviverde’s under-17 team is defender Gabriel Vareta, who last week signed his first professional contract with the Palestinian club. The defender projected the decision and commented on the feeling of having his football recognized by Verdão.

“We arrived very well for the final of the Campeonato Paulista. The great campaign throughout the stages gave us a lot of confidence in the tournament. The quality of all the teams that were part of Paulistão is a reflection of the professional. Without a doubt, it is the most disputed state both in the main category and in the base”, said Vareta.

“Particularly, this final is very important to me. I signed a contract with the Palmeiras professional recently and I’m excited to continue showing my work at the base. Now I’m looking to close the year in the best way possible”, he added.

This season, the under-17 team of Palmeiras was eliminated by Vasco in the Campeonato Brasileiro and by Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil.

