Palmeiras wins first final and opens advantage in the decision of São Paulo Sub-15 Championship | palm trees

This Wednesday, Palmeiras won the first match of the final of the Campeonato Paulista. At the Municipal Stadium in Santana de Paranaíba (SP), Verdão scored 2-0 against Ferroviária and opened up an advantage in the dispute for the state title.

The goals of the alviverde victory were scored by Luis Guilherme and Estevão. Now the Palmeirenses can even lose by a goal difference to confirm the achievement.

Coach Rogério Ferreira selected Palmeiras with: Kauan Lima; Kauan Firmo, Vitor Reis, Mateus Lyrio and Inácio; Ramon (Paulo Souto), Figueiredo (Kauan Vitor) and Luis Guilherme; Riquelme (Estevão), Rafael Coutinho and Marcio Vitor (Luighi).

The return game will be played in Araraquara, next Saturday, at 18:00. Railway will send the game at Fonte Luminosa.

Verdão plays its fifth consecutive final in Paulistão U-15. The team won the 2016, 2017 and 2019 titles and took runner-up in 2018 – there was no competition in the 2020 season because of the pandemic.

