partial percentage of final poll

The vote to define the great winner of the rural reality TV Record TV is in full swing and, while the grand finale doesn’t happen, it’s possible to get an idea of ​​who will take the R$ 1.5 million prize: Rico, Solange, Bil or Marina? The 2021 Farm when looking at the partials. See what The Farm poll and the percentage.

Poll The Farm Percentage – Who Wins?

According to the DCI poll, which asked who should win the reality show, Rico Melquiades leads the vote with 55.84% of the votes. This means that the pawn has the support of more than half of all voters on the portal and is expected to be the big winner.

Arcrebian is who appears in the sequence. The ex-BBB received 34.20% of the votes and is appointed as the vice champion, occupying the second position in the possible final ranking of the reality show. If the result is confirmed, Bil will experience extremes in the two biggest realities in the country: he left the BBB in the second week and would come out as the second place in the final of the Farm.

Solange Gomes has 5.64% of the votes and occupies the third position. Marina Ferrari, who completes the finalist team, was named favorite for the award with 4.32% of the votes in the DCI 2021 Farm poll. See the partial result of the vote with percentage, in graph, on the end of the Farm:

Who should win the 2021 Farm: vote for Rico, Sol, Bil or Marina

It is worth remembering that the percentage of the vote on the 2021 DCI Farm is a prediction of the final result. The official poll of Fazenda 2021 is carried out on R7, Record TV’s official internet portal. All votes generated in R7 are computed and considered in the final result of the reality.

To vote, visit https://afazenda.r7.com/a-fazenda-13 and locate the official poll. The banner is highlighted, just below the main menu, and it highlights the question ‘Who do you want to win Farm 13?’. With the favorite participant chosen, just click on the photo, complete the ‘I’m Human’ step and press the ‘Vote’ button. A message confirming the computation of the vote will be displayed at the end of the process.

To participate in the vote and help define the percentage of the 2021 Farm final, you must have internet access and the process can be repeated as many times as the Internet user wishes.

The grand final of Fazenda 2021 and the disclosure of the official result with voting percentage is scheduled for this Thursday, December 16th. The program will air at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time), on Record TV and PlayPlus. Follow the latest news of the reality and stay on top of the outcome of the Farm.