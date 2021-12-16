Party in Salvador has an outbreak of respiratory disease; 40% of those present are sick

The outbreak of respiratory diseases that has filled Salvador’s emergency healthcare facilities is real. A birthday party held at Praia do Buracão, last Saturday (11), with 25 people, resulted in at least ten with characteristic flu-like symptoms, such as weakness, fever, cough and malaise.

The birthday in question belonged to cultural producer Thiago Pilloni, who turned 31 and decided to celebrate on the beach precisely because it is an open and ventilated place. “Everyone was without a mask, as we drank beer, but it was an open place with 25 people. There was no agglomeration”, he says.

In addition, Pilloni guarantees that everyone present had their covid-19 vaccine up to date. However, no one had been vaccinated against the flu. This is one of the reasons the group thinks it is not contaminated with covid.

“It seems to us that it is the flu, because this is the outbreak now. But it can be, yes, that it is a covid with mild symptoms, not with those symptoms of those who did not take the vaccine”, he argues. Of the ten patients, only one person needed to seek medical attention.

“One of my friends even went to the hospital, was medicated and is taking antibiotics. The others are taking care of it at home, as if it were the flu. Some have even said they are better, but they remain isolated as a precaution”, reports.

Pilloni was one of the 15 who did not get sick and says that his friends began to report the symptoms on Monday, “after the hangover from the party had passed”, as he jokes. The group does not know how to identify if there was and who would be the person who was sick and passed on to the others.

Although they have not yet been tested, the birthday boy said that he has guided the group to take the covid-19 test before breaking out of isolation and participating in a Christmas get-together. “But everyone is calm. We think it will be something that goes away in a week, as expected from the flu,” he says.

It is necessary to vaccinate

Experts recommend that vaccination is the “best medicine” against the flu. “Influenza A, from time to time, reappears, because there is viral seasonality. Therefore, we believe that influenza vaccination is effective in reducing the morbidity and mortality of the disease”, defends infectologist Claudilson Bastos, technical manager of the immunization service at Sabin Medicina Diagnóstica in Salvador.

According to researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of Infogripe at Fiocruz, a group that monitors data on notifications of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) in Brazil, the outbreak in Salvador comes from a new H3N2 mutation that emerged in the Hemisphere North at the end of last year, arrived in Rio de Janeiro, in the second semester, and spread to other states, such as Bahia and Amazonas.

“Today, we already know that the predominance is H3N2, even without genomic sequencing, because in addition to Rio de Janeiro with an epidemic scenario, it ends up splashing in the capitals and large centers of the country, due to our air network. We have, daily, passengers boarding from Rio to the main cities of the country and vice versa. This causes the very large volume of cases in Rio to spread and, certainly, it is the same variant”, says Gomes.

Only 58% of the expected public was immunized in the campaign of the city of Salvador against the flu, according to the SMS. Only 416,000 of the expected 720,000 people are immunized. The goal was 90% vaccination coverage. To improve these numbers, the city of Salvador informed this Wednesday (15) that it will carry out a campaign to vaccinate against influenza on Friday (17).

“We will mobilize all teams that work in the immunization process to intensify influenza vaccination in the city. It is a measure to expand vaccination coverage in the city in order to break the chain of transmission of the influenza virus in the capital and, thus, reduce the impacts of the outbreak on our emergency care system,” explained the municipal health secretary, Leo Prates.

Check the updated list of vaccination posts:

DS Barra/Rio Vermelho

Adriano Pondé Multicenter

DS mouth of the river

USF Pituaçu Park

DS Cabula/Beiru

USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI)

DS Cajazeiras

USF Yolanda Pires

USF Cajazeiras IV

DS Historic Center

Carlos Gomes Multicenter

DS freedom

Professor Bezerra Lopes Multicenter

DS Sprouts

UBS Manoel Vitorino

DS Itapagipe

USF Joanes Leste

USF Joanes Midwest

DS Itapuã

USF Mussurunga 1

DS São Caetano Valeria

USF Antonio Lazzarotto

DS Suburb

USF Shark

USF Teotônio Vilela 2

USF Congo

USF São João do Cabrito

USF Alto da Terezinha

USF Fazenda Coutos 1

USF Alto do Cruzeiro

DS Pau da Lima

USF Vila Canaria

USF Dom Avelar

USF New Brasilia

UBS Pires da Veiga