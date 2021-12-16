Patents reveal new gameplay mechanics and details of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

The information reinforces what the trailer shows

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is already one of the most anticipated games at the moment. A trailer featured at this year’s E3 gave us a good idea of ​​what to expect. We saw Link with the abilities of going back in time and going through portals. Now Nintendo patents confirm these gameplay mechanics of the game.

One of the registered patents speaks of Link’s ability to cross obstacles, be it walls, ceiling, objects, and appear on the other side. As Breath of the Wild 2 will focus on verticality, it will be possible to cross floating platforms, reaching its surface. According to the patent, the action can be performed at any time, as long as it meets certain conditions.



The room figure under “satisfied and dissatisfied” conditions (most likely satisfactory and not satisfactory) and shows some objects to be traversed. Depending on the slope and leveling of the terrain, it may not be possible to perform the action. So even if it’s possible to do it anytime, it won’t be everywhere.

Another registered patent concerns the ability to go back in time, or go back, which Link uses to make objects go the same way back as they did before. In the trailer, you can see the skill in action with the giant steel balls. The rank only confirms the ability and it adds that there will be a slash, like it’s energy, and different timings.

The sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild will feature a lot of high-altitude snippets. The patent over the various free falls Link will likely do, says the hero will be able to “dive” through the air in different positions, as well as being able to throw objects while falling. The bow and arrow should be the best choice in this situation.



Patents filed basically confirm what the trailer shows. We will have to wait for sometime in 2022 to control Link with his new abilities. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will share the spotlight with God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring and several other good games that are slated for next year.

