Paysandu hires defender “King of Access”; know! | Sport Para | Online Diary

Punctual signings are of great importance for teams that aim to have a good campaign in a national football championship. For a team from Pará, this process is increasingly intensive.

In an intensive process of building the squad, Paysandu made another hiring aiming at the 2022 season. In the late morning of this Wednesday (15th), Papão made official Genílson defender, the third defender hired by the team.

WELCOME GENILSON! 📝✅ Defender who comes from four consecutive hits is the newest bicolor ➡️ https://t.co/FlMLK3cCo9#PayxãodoSamhodaAmazônia pic.twitter.com/8H1jWmPrqX — Paysandu Sport Club (@Paysandu) December 15, 2021

With experience, shooting and five hits on his resume, the 31-year-old hopes to get the sixth, this time with the Bicolor Paraense shirt: “I’m very happy for the invitation. I hope, along with all of you, to achieve the club’s goals. I come from four accesses in a row, three in the year 2021, and I hope to gain more access together with you so that at the end of the year we can embrace,” he said.

Genílson played for São Bernardo and Criciúma during the season, and like the other defender of the team, Heverton, he took the field a few times. Besides the two, Marcão closes the reinforcements for the Alviceleste defense.

This is the eighth signing of the team whose main objective is the fight for access to Serie B 2023.

