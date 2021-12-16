PBH performs Rapid Monitoring of Vaccination Coverage for Yellow Fever and Covid

To assess the vaccination status of people over 9 months against yellow fever and over 12 against Covid-19, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte will intensify visits by Community Health Agents in the nine regional offices of the capital. The work is to ensure that the population is vaccinated against diseases, in addition to improving immunization rates.

“Rapid monitoring is an extremely useful method to define or redefine vaccination actions, improve vaccination coverage and homogeneity of coverage. It is a portrait of the moment of action”, explains the undersecretary for Health Promotion and Surveillance, Fabiano Pimenta.

In December, health professionals will check the vaccine books and sensitize the population about the importance of seeking full immunization. The teams will write down the name, address and telephone number of the citizens visited so that the reference health center can check the system for a record of vaccine doses against yellow fever and Covid-19 and, later, they will contact you to immunize and issue the receipt of vaccination.

The City Hall warns that Community Health Agents are people linked to the region where they carry out the actions, being known by the residents. They work in uniform and have an identification badge. If there are still doubts, the resident can call the reference health center to confirm the professional’s capacity.