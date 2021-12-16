Performances: with champion skin, Atlético-MG counts on Keno and Hulk illuminated (again) and team score 10 | athletic-mg

the whole team
The Rooster was safe, balanced, intelligent and fatal. It turned out to be husky. With a great open advantage in the first leg, the team knew how to “catimize”, to cool off the dispute, but without stopping playing. The “bucket of cold water” in the heated fans of Athletico-PR was an almanac counterattack. Keno pressed the dial. The ball stayed with Vargas, who advanced. Zaracho opened from the right. And crossed for Keno to make history. In the final stage, Hulk, with a great goal, closed the account. A team that deserves a 10 for the historic and unforgettable 2021 season. Grade 10
Poster Atlético-MG – Copa do Brasil – team – cast — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF
keno
What an end to the Keno season. The hero of winning the Brazilian Championship, did not drop the level in the Copa do Brasil. After scoring in the first leg of the decision, the forward left his mark once more in the final. The 2020 dribbling Keno assumed the condition of finisher. In the fatal counterattack pulled by Vargas and Zaracho, the shirt 11 completed for the net. Grade 10
Zaracho
End the year just the same: it’s in every position on the field. Defend, attack. Gives passes. Arrives in the area. And he was the one who moved to the right to receive Vargas and roll, between the defenders, for Keno to score Atlético’s first goal: Grade 10
Everson: 10
Marian: 10
Igor Rabello: 10
Alonso: 10
Arana: 10
Allan: 10
Jair: 10
(Tchê Tchê: 10)
Zaracho: 10
(Savarino: 10)
Hulk: 10
(Sasha: 10)
Vargas: 10
(Nacho Fernández: 10)
Keno: 10
(Caleb: 10)