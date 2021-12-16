Performances: with champion skin, Atlético-MG counts on Keno and Hulk illuminated (again) and team score 10 | athletic-mg

the whole team

The Rooster was safe, balanced, intelligent and fatal. It turned out to be husky. With a great open advantage in the first leg, the team knew how to “catimize”, to cool off the dispute, but without stopping playing. The “bucket of cold water” in the heated fans of Athletico-PR was an almanac counterattack. Keno pressed the dial. The ball stayed with Vargas, who advanced. Zaracho opened from the right. And crossed for Keno to make history. In the final stage, Hulk, with a great goal, closed the account. A team that deserves a 10 for the historic and unforgettable 2021 season. Grade 10