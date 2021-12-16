Petrobras (PETR4) and Novonor approve secondary offering of shares for sale of stake in Braskem (BRKM5)

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) approved a follow-on share offering model in conjunction with Novonor SA, former Odebrecht Group, for the sale of both stakes in Braskem (BRKM5;BRKM3).

According to the relevant fact, the definition was approved by the Board of Directors of Petrobras and provides for the sale model of up to 100% of the preferred shares it holds in Braskem (BRKM5), to be conducted through a secondary public offering of shares (follow-on), in conjunction with Novonor.

Petrobras also informed that it entered into an agreement with Novonor which, in addition to providing instruments for their commitment to carry out the offer, establishes guidelines with the objective of Braskem’s migration to the Novo Mercado, the highest level of corporate governance at B3.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The companies will ask Braskem to carry out the necessary studies and analyzes on the migration, in order to understand the necessary governance adaptations with the respective corporate approvals. With the migration, a new shareholders’ agreement will be negotiated and signed.

By the memorandum of intent (term sheet), Petrobras and Novonor express their interest in, after migrating to the Novo Mercado, sell their respective remaining equity interests (common shares) in Braskem.

According to a statement, the structure necessary to carry out the offer is subject to approval by Petrobras’ internal bodies, notably regarding the price and effective percentage of shares to be offered, as well as the analysis and approval of the respective regulatory bodies.

Finally, the state-owned company emphasizes that the statement does not configure Braskem’s effective migration to the Novo Mercado and should not be considered as an announcement of a share offering, which will depend on favorable market conditions.

Petrobras had been for some months already informing its intention to sell its entire stake in Braskem. (BRKM5).

Actions

According to information on the Braskem website, based on the position on 12/31/2020, Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, holds 50.1% of the voting capital and 38.3% of the total capital.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Petrobras, on the other hand, has 47% of the shares with voting rights and 36.1% of the company’s full capital. In turn, other shareholders hold 2.9% of the voting capital and 25.6% of the total.

This year, Braskem shares (BRKM5) appreciated by more than 167%. Yesterday, they closed quoted at R$ 55.78. BRKM3 shares are up 105% in 2021, quoted at R$ 51.98.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

Related