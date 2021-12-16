Philco launches in Brazil entry-level notebook with Intel Celeron and 4 GB of RAM memory

This Tuesday (14), the Philco launched in the Brazilian market the PNB14 notebook. The brand highlights that the product is aimed at the entry-level niche and is focused on home office work, on-site or remote studies, as well as on leisure with streaming services. According to Philco, the PNB14 comes equipped with a 14.1-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS screen in a slim and light form factor, which weighs 1.3 kg. The keyboard comes with spaced, soft keys for more typing comfort.





The brand also highlights that the device comes with an integrated webcam with 0.3 MP resolution and can record videos in VGA resolution. The system is Windows 10 Home, but does not support Windows 11 due to processor limitation. Speaking of hardware, the chip is a Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake, which works together with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal eMMC storage, and can be expanded via the M2 input with the addition of an NVMe SSD of up to 1TB.





As for the connections, the model has a P2 input for phone and microphone, microSD card slot, two USB 3.0 type A connectors and a mini HDMI connection. For wireless connections, the PNB14 works with standard WiFi b/g/h and via Bluetooth. Also according to the brand, the battery that powers the notebook is 5,000 mAh and the brand guarantees that it can handle a working day with common average usage and screen brightness in the configuration option median.

Price and availability