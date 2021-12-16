Physician Renato Kalil is investigated for obstetric violence after reporting

The gynecologist and obstetrician Renato Kalil is being investigated for committing obstetric violence against the influencer and businesswoman Shantal Verdelho, after being denounced this Tuesday (14), in São Paulo.

According to Verdelho’s press office, the case would have occurred on September 13 this year, at Hospital São Luiz, during her normal delivery, performed by Kalil, who is a specialist in the type of operation.

A video in which Kalil allegedly cursed the influencer during childbirth went viral on social media in recent days, as well as audios in which the influencer denounced him. According to Shantal’s press office, they were leaked from a private group.

In a statement, Renato Kalil’s office said that the birth took place “without any complaints or incidents” and that the video content is edited and out of context.

The investigation will be conducted by the 27th Police District of São Paulo, where the complaint was made. According to police authorities, an inquiry has already been opened.

Hospital São Luiz, in a statement, informed that it has not received any complaint related to the birth of the businesswoman, but that it will investigate what happened.

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp), is also investigating the event, and informed that the investigation is proceeding under secrecy.

The Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Gender, Domestic and Family Violence against Women was also notified of the case on Tuesday (14) by the Attorney General’s Office of the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MPSP). According to the MPSP, he is accused by at least two women of having committed obstetric violence.

This Wednesday afternoon (15), a 48-year-old woman filed a police report at a police station in the South Zone of São Paulo. According to her, the obstetrician abused her more than once at the Santa Casa de Misericórdia in São Paulo, in October 1991. To the police, she said that she was raped by Kalil during a hospital stay.

In a statement released by his press office, Kalil “vehemently denies the accusations, and considers the stories absurd and fanciful, and strange that they are aired now, 30 years later.”

THE CNN, the police said that, based on the date of the facts, criminally, the alleged crime reported today was prescribed.

Read the full note from Shantal Verdelho’s advisors

“The influencer and businesswoman Shantal Verdelho joined the 27th DP in the city of São Paulo today, through lawyer Sergei Cobra, with a request for a police inquiry to investigate the facts that occurred during the birth of her daughter, on September 13 this year .

Shantal asks for an investigation during the hours she remained in labor conducted by the obstetrician who specializes in normal birth, an option chosen by Shantal to have her daughter.

After videos and audios in which she reports the situation she experienced during childbirth were leaked from a private group and had national repercussions, Shantal, through this note, informs that the appropriate measures are being taken with the same dignity as she and her family throughout their public trajectory, they have always taken into consideration those who accompany them.

Finally, in order to preserve his personal life and any embarrassment resulting from these facts, he informs that he requested confidentiality for the parties involved throughout the investigation process, so that this already painful episode can continue with truth and respect.”

Read the full note from Renato Kalil’s advisors

“The Doctor. Renato Kalil has been an obstetrician and gynecologist for 36 years, being one of the most recognized physicians in Brazil. Throughout his career, he has performed more than 10,000 births, without any complaints or incidents. The birth of mrs. Shantall happened uneventfully and was praised by her on her social networks for thirty days after giving birth.

Surprisingly, dr. Renato Kalil began receiving attacks in recent days based on an edited video, with content taken out of context.

The full video shows that there is no irregularity or inappropriate posture during the procedure. Attacks on your reputation will be the subject of legal action, with the analysis of the video in its entirety”.