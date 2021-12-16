Pis-Pasep Salary Allowance Withdrawal Calendar with values

Share Tweet Share Share Email

Information about the Pis-Pasep Salary Allowance and the proportional amounts for payment What is it? The Salary Allowance benefit, in the maximum amount of 1 minimum wage, is automatically available, every year, to workers of public and private companies who have received, on average, up to 2 minimum wages in the last 12 months. To be entitled to the Salary Bonus, you must have worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in the 12 months (in the base year, the bonus pays up to 5 years back, with submission or adjustment in the Annual Social Information Report – RAIS). The value of the Salary Bonus for each worker is calculated based on the minimum wage and the number of months worked with a formal contract. Those who worked longer are entitled to a higher amount.

See an example in the table below.

Number of months workedwith a formal contract in the last 12 months Bonus Value 2021 Salary BRL 1,100 1 BRL 92.00 two BRL 184.00 3 BRL 275.00 4 BRL 367.00 5 BRL 459.00 6 BRL 550.00 7 BRL 650.00 8 BRL 733.00 9 BRL 825.00 10 BRL 917.00 11 BRL 1,009.00 12 BRL 1,100.00

Who no is entitled to the Salary Bonus: employee (a) domestic (a); rural workers employed by individuals; urban workers employed by an individual; workers employed by an individual equivalent to a legal entity.

is entitled to the Salary Bonus: Who can use this service? Workers from private companies registered in the Social Integration Program (PIS) for at least five years or Workers of public companies registered in the Public Servant Heritage Formation Program-PASEP for at least five years who: worked with pay for a Legal Entity (company) for at least 30 consecutive days or not, in the base year considered for the calculation of the allowance; received, on average, up to two minimum wages during the base year considered for the calculation of the allowance; had their data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Person/Government) in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS or E-social).

Workers of public companies registered in the Public Servant Heritage Formation Program-PASEP for at least five years who: Steps for performing this service For workers of private companies, registered in the PIS 1 – Consult the payment schedule a) Check the date of payment of the Salary Allowance, which varies according to the month of the employee’s birthday 2 – Check the balance through: a) the website www.caixa.gov .br 3 – Receive the Salary Allowance

CHANNELS OF PROVISION In person: To withdraw the Salary Allowance at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch, you will need: Official identification document with photo; CPF number. To withdraw the Salary Allowance at Caixa ATMs, lottery outlets or Caixa bank correspondents, you will need: For workers of public companies, registered in PASEP 1 – Consult the payment schedule a) Check the date of payment of the Salary Allowance, which varies according to the employee’s month of birth. 2 – Check the value through: a) the website www.bb.com.br (option “Consult your PASEP”), telephones: 4004-0001, 0800 729 0001 or 158. 3 – Receive the Salary Allowance

CHANNELS OF PROVISION In person: To withdraw the Abono Salarial in person at Banco do Brasil branches, you will need:

