Pis-Pasep Salary Allowance Withdrawal Calendar with values

Information about the Pis-Pasep Salary Allowance and the proportional amounts for payment What is it? The Salary Allowance benefit, in the maximum amount of 1 minimum wage, is automatically available, every year, to workers of public and private companies who have received, on average, up to 2 minimum wages in the last 12 months. To be entitled to the Salary Bonus, you must have worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in the 12 months (in the base year, the bonus pays up to 5 years back, with submission or adjustment in the Annual Social Information Report – RAIS). The value of the Salary Bonus for each worker is calculated based on the minimum wage and the number of months worked with a formal contract. Those who worked longer are entitled to a higher amount.

See an example in the table below.

Number of months workedwith a formal contract in the last 12 monthsBonus Value 2021 Salary BRL 1,100
1BRL 92.00
twoBRL 184.00
3BRL 275.00
4BRL 367.00
5BRL 459.00
6BRL 550.00
7BRL 650.00
8BRL 733.00
9BRL 825.00
10BRL 917.00
11BRL 1,009.00
12BRL 1,100.00





