Plane crash kills nine people at Dominican Republic airport

All occupants of the aircraft died as a result of the aircraft’s impact with the ground; the causes of the accident will still be investigated.

EFE/Francesco Spotorno Helidosa’s aircraft was destined for Orlando, Florida, and carried six passengers and three crew members



THE plane crash killed nine people this Wednesday, 15, in the Dominican Republic. The accident happened on one of the runways at the Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo. According to the director of the Air Accident Investigation Commission in the country, Enmanuel Souffront Tamayo, “all the occupants died as a result of the impact” of the aircraft with the ground. He confirmed that the plane suffered a problem after taking off at La Isabela International Airport, also in Santo Domingo, which led to a diversion to a landing in Las Américas. The military considers it premature to establish the causes of the accident. The Helidosa company’s aircraft was destined for Orlando, Florida, and was carrying six passengers and three crew members. The airline said it is “actively” working to obtain more information about the accident.

*With EFE