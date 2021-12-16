Porta dos Fundos Christmas Special suffers another attempt at censorship | Television



Porta dos Fundos’ new Christmas special, ‘Te Prego Lá Fora’, suffers censorship attempt – Reproduction

Posted 16/12/2021 08:44 | Updated 12/16/2021 08:49 AM

Rio – The Dom Bosco Center, a Catholic religious organization, filed a lawsuit in the São Paulo State Court of Justice, this Wednesday, in an attempt to censor the new Christmas special by the Porta dos Fundos group. The lawsuit is filed against the group and also against Paramount+, the streaming platform that distributes the animation. The information is from columnist Ancelmo Gois, from “O Globo”.

According to the religious center, the request for censorship was made “due to the need to protect religious sentiment from serious violation”. Also according to the association’s assessment, the ban would avoid aggravating the “wave of intolerance” against all religious.

On Instagram, the Don Bosco Center published a publication on the subject. “We sued Paramount, a company associated with the new Porta dos Fundos Christmas special. Que Viva Cristo Rei”. The Don Bosco Center also tried to take off the air, in 2019, the special “The Last Temptation of Christ”. At the time, a provisional injunction was granted, but Minister Dias Toffoli, from the Federal Supreme Court, reversed the decision.

This year’s Porta dos Fundos Christmas special was made in animation format. The story revolves around the dilemmas of Jesus (Rafael Portugal) in adolescence, when he is bullied for being nice. After a hunt by director Herod (Fabio Porchat), Jesus decides to become the evil student at the school to keep his identity a secret.