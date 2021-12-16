Positive Openings with “Not So Hawkish” FOMC

There was and was not a surprise in the FOMC’s decision yesterday, which kept interest rates in the US unchanged at 0.25% pa and decided to double the reduction in the Fed’s purchase and repurchase of bonds.

There was not exactly for the factors mentioned above, widely expected by the market and within the premises mentioned recently by Fed members, even though it has reservations of the more dovish ones like Powell.

The statement could be called hawkish, precisely because it removes the temporary nature of inflation – which did not make sense two meetings ago – and advocates the possibility of a relatively intense process of normalizing interest rates at the end of the tapering.

However, the Fed members’ projections of interest at 1.5% pa embed some important messages: First, there is 6 interest rate hikes, separating into 3 for 2022 and 3 for 2023, which in theory would lead to monetary tightening more towards the second than for the first half of next year.

Afterwards, the Fed knows, when citing wages, that part of the inflation comes exactly from the unemployment aid policies in the US and its impacts on wages, which are reduced with the retention of state and, in the future, federal incentives.

Powell cited the fact, but blamed the fact that people are at home on the fear of being contaminated by COVID-19 and not on the comfort that many express on social networks of deliberately leaving their jobs, to live in comfort, however minimal, of the protection network of the state.

For the Fed, the challenge is not just a short-term issue, which includes supply chain shocks and global problems with the cost of energy, which the US would solve very quickly if it reactivated its oil exploration matrix. of shale.

There is, however, an inflation practically contracted by Biden’s already approved infrastructure plan, which would require, for example, that the current social protection mattress be reduced or deflated (unemployment benefits) to avoid the continuation of the labor cost shock. constructions.

In this sense, the Fed does need to withdraw the present stimuli (it should have already been done), which does not imply an automatic increase in interest rates at the end of the day.

Watch the Quarterly RTI Inflation Report and US Industrial Production today.

OPENING OF MARKETS

The opening in Europe is positive and NY futures open higher, with reaction to the FOMC decision.

In Asia-Pacific, positive markets after the Fed’s decision to reduce asset purchases.

The trades lower against most central currencies, while the Treasuries operate negative in all maturities.

Among metallic commodities, high, steel and silver stand out.

The starts to fall in London and New York, with the increase in demand for gasoline in the US.

The volatility index opens down by -2.95%.

EXCHANGE

Dollar in cash: BRL 5.6852 / -0.08%

Euro / Dollar: US$ 1.13 / 0.239%

Dollar / Yen: ¥ 114.15 / 0.070%

Pound / Dollar: US$ 1.33 / 0.294%

Dollar Fut. (1 m): 5741.60 / 0.43%

FUTURE INTEREST (DI)

DI – January 23: 11.55 % pa (0.57%)

DI – January 24: 10.88% pa (0.88%)

DI – January 26: 10.39% pa (0.39%)

DI – January 27: 10.39% pa (0.29%)

STOCK EXCHANGES

CLOSURE

: 0.6288% / 107,431 points

: 1.0782% / 35,927 points

: 2.1522% / 15,566 points

: 2.13% / 29,066 points

: 0.23% / 23,476 points

: -0.43% / 7,296 points

OPENING

: 1.527% / 15712.71 points

: 1.066% / 7001.47 points

FTSE: 0.814% / 7229.15 points

Ibov. Fut.: 0.60% / 108861.00 points

S&P Fut.: 0.54% / 4734.75 points

Nasdaq Fut.: 0.596% / 16388.75 points

COMMODITIES

Bloomberg Index: 1.38% / 96.84 points

WTI Oil: 0.96% / $71.68

: 0.81% / $74.73

: 0.50% / $1,786.94

Iron Ore: 3.86% / $109.22

: 0.85% / $1,273.25

: 0.60% / $589.00

: 0.11% / $237.40

: 0.98% / $19.45